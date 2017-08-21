Substitutes can play an important role in last few minutes of the match, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will be up against Everton at the Etihad stadium on Monday. (Source: Reuters) Manchester City will be up against Everton at the Etihad stadium on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City will be up against Everton at the Etihad stadium on Monday. Ahead of the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said that for the club to win the title, the substitutes will play an important role, which can also help the club to clinch victories in last few minutes of the match.

“When the game is in the last 15 or 20 minutes, the opponent is tired and we’ve moved them during the game, and we can put in dynamic players… It’s a point where we can win games in the last minutes.”, Guardiola told British media.

City’s new signings of Bernardo Silva and Olarenwaju Kayode have added more strength to their attacking line-up. The club already has top-notch players like Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

With the title race beginning to heat up, Guardiola said that for every position in the side there will be tough competition among the players and also focused on the importance of substitutes in the side.

“Hopefully they will understand that at the big clubs you cannot have 11 players, so they have to compete with each other. In that kind of level in the Premier League, the people who are 12, 13, 14 and play in the game, they are so, so important.” Guardiola concluded.

