  • Subrata Paul to defend case on ‘A’ sample after failing doping test, claim reports

Subrata Paul to defend case on ‘A’ sample after failing doping test, claim reports

Subrata Paul is expected to defend his doping case solely on the 'A' sample report, that tested him positive for a banned substance last week.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 2, 2017 6:06 pm
Subrata Paul, paul, Subrata Paul doping, football doping, india doping, football news, sports news, indian express Subrata Paul has been tested positive for Sample ‘A’ whcih was taken in March.

Former India football captain Subrata Paul, who failed a doping test after his sample ‘A’ was proven positive for a banned substance, will not go for sample ‘B’ to prove his innocence, according to reports.

Arjuna awardee Paul has instead decided to defend his case to a National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) panel, which does not require him to submit ‘B’ sample tests.

The DSK Shivajians player did not turn up to submit the other sample in the NADA headquarters on Monday, which was his last date to do so. His only option is to now defend his case solely on ‘A’ Sample report or face suspension.

Players tested positive for the first time are required to face a ban for four years, according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

30-year-old Paul, who had expressed his shock last week at the news, had earlier said that he would go for ‘B’ sample to prove his innocence. “At this point in time of my career, I do not need anything like taking a banned drug to enhance my performance,” he had said.

The screening was conducted in March during a training session before India left for Cambodia for a friendly. Former player of NorthEast United FC, Paul now comes second to Gurpreet Singh, who also plays for Stabaek, a Norwegian club.

 

