Subrata Paul to defend case on ‘A’ sample after failing doping test, claim reports

Subrata Paul has been tested positive for Sample ‘A’ whcih was taken in March. Subrata Paul has been tested positive for Sample ‘A’ whcih was taken in March.

Former India football captain Subrata Paul, who failed a doping test after his sample ‘A’ was proven positive for a banned substance, will not go for sample ‘B’ to prove his innocence, according to reports.

Arjuna awardee Paul has instead decided to defend his case to a National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) panel, which does not require him to submit ‘B’ sample tests.

The DSK Shivajians player did not turn up to submit the other sample in the NADA headquarters on Monday, which was his last date to do so. His only option is to now defend his case solely on ‘A’ Sample report or face suspension.

Also read: Subrata Paul tests positive for banned substance, faces suspension

Also read: India goalkeeper Subrata Paul tests positive, faces four-year ban

Players tested positive for the first time are required to face a ban for four years, according to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

30-year-old Paul, who had expressed his shock last week at the news, had earlier said that he would go for ‘B’ sample to prove his innocence. “At this point in time of my career, I do not need anything like taking a banned drug to enhance my performance,” he had said.

The screening was conducted in March during a training session before India left for Cambodia for a friendly. Former player of NorthEast United FC, Paul now comes second to Gurpreet Singh, who also plays for Stabaek, a Norwegian club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd