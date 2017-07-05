Subrata Paul let off with reprimand after testing positive; AIFF pulled up

Subrata Paul had his dope sample come out positive on March 18 in out of competition testing. Subrata Paul had his dope sample come out positive on March 18 in out of competition testing.

India footballer Subrata Paul has been let off with a reprimand and his suspension has been revoked by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) after he had tested positive for Terbutaline (Beta-2-Agonist) – a substance included in the banned list by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). NADA says Pal was able to prove that the dope violation was not intentional during his hearings with the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). His dope sample was collected on March 18, 2017, during an out of competition testing in Mumbai.

“Under article 10.5.1.1 of the NADA code wherein a provision for no significant fault or negligence is available, Subrata Paul has been reprimanded for anti doping rule violation although no period of ineligibility has been imposed upon him. His suspension stands revoked with immediate effect,” said a statement by NADA.

Meanwhile, the national doping prevention body has warned All India Football Federation (AIFF) for negligence. It says the AIFF failed to provide guidelines to be followed by the team doctor. The AIFF has further been directed to take action against the team doctor. “The Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel has also warned the All India Football Federation for negligence as it has failed to provide guidelines to be followed by team doctor appointed by them. It is a strict liability of the federation to take absolute precaution for prohibited substances in any form either in medicines or dietary/nutritional supplements. The doctor during his appearance before the panel had admitted in writing that he failed to take due care in prescribing the medicine to the athlete which led to his ingestion of prohibited substance. The federation has been directed to take necessary action against the team doctor,” said the statement.

