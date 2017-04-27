Subrata Paul had declared he was prescribed cough syrup before dope test

Senior India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who has failed a dope test, had declared on March 18, that he was taking cough syrup.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper, who had been an integral part of many a triumphant campaigns in the international arena, had filled in the form in the presence of national team doctor Sreejith Kamal just before the test.
As per the protocol, a player is supposed to declare the medicines he is taking before undergoing a test.
The five-page document is in possession of all india football federation, well-placed sources said, and in one of the pages was paul’ s declaration about the drugs he was being prescribed.
Paul is staring at a career-threatening four-year ban for failing a dope test but has vowed to prove himself innocent by going for the confirmatory ‘B’ sample test.
The 30-year-old Paul returned positive for terbutaline in the tests conducted by National Anti-Doping Agency on his urine sample taken on March 18 during the national camp in Mumbai.
Terbutaline is a bronchodilator and is taken when people have trouble breathing or for medical condition such as asthma. It is also present in commonly-used expectorants administered for cough and cold. But, athletes must apply for a TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) certificate if they want to use asthma-related drugs.
Under WADA rules, Paul has the right to request for a confirmatory ‘B’ sample test. A first-time dope offender serves a maximum period of four-years.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now