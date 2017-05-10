Subrata Paul gets three weeks to present case after testing positive

Subrata Paul can continue playing till he is charged by the anti-doping panel. Subrata Paul can continue playing till he is charged by the anti-doping panel.

Dope-tainted goalkeeper of India Subrata Paul has three weeks to present his case before an anti-doping panel, said the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) chief.

The 30-year-old was tested positive for a banned substance Terbutaline in his ‘A’ sample which was taken in March. Paul had an option to apply for Sample ‘B’ to prove his innocence but did not exercise the right because of which he will have to fight his case on ‘A’ Sample.

NADA chief Navin Agarwal said that Paul can continue playing till he is charged by the anti-doping panel. He told Reuters, “The substance does not require immediate suspension and the athlete is free to play till the panel makes a decision.”

“As soon as he makes his submission, the panel will set a date for hearing,” Agarwal added.

The former India captain, who had earlier expressed shock at the news, had said that he would go for Sample ‘B’ to prove his innocence. He blamed a cup syrup for the postive doping results. “At this point in time of my career, I do not need anything like taking a banned drug to enhance my performance,” Paul had said earlier.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) policy clearly states that players tested positive for the first time will face a ban for four years.

Currently playing for DSK Shivajians, Paul was India’s number one goalkeeper before he got replaced by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who plays for a Norwegian club Stabaek.

