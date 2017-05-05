Subrata Paul set to play in Federation Cup, India matches: Reports

Subrata Paul will be travelling to Cuttack with his club DSK Shivajians for the eight-team Federation Cup. Subrata Paul will be travelling to Cuttack with his club DSK Shivajians for the eight-team Federation Cup.

As per reports in the hindustan times, national team goalkeeper Subrata Paul can play again for club and country despite having failed a dope test.

India coach Stephen Constantine has also been informed of this decision by the India football federation. Paul, who will be travelling to Cuttack with his club DSK Shivajians for the eight-team Federation Cup, is available for selection for the friendly against Lebanon and the 2019 Asia Cup qualifier against Kyrgyz Republic.

As per the National Anti Doping Authority (NADA) neither DSK Shivajian nor India would be penalised even if the goalkeeper is eventually punished. The AIFF sources spoke to Hindustan Times on the whole issue and said, “The substance Paul tested positive for is in the specified list and that clears him to play. Had it been a prohibitive substance, he would have been banned immediately.”

It may be recalled here that Paul had appealed for pardon after failing a dope test for the first time in his life. In his defence the 30-year old player stated that it was the India team doctor who gave him a cough syrup that contained the banned substance. Paul was tested in Mumbai in March at an India team preparatory camp.

Paul has also stated in his appeal that in future he would ask for the details regarding any medicine’s cosumption which is prescribed “so as to ensure not to use inadvertently or otherwise any prohibitive substance.”

