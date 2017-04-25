Subrata Pal tests positive for banned substance, faces suspension

Subrata Pal said that he would go for Sample B test to prove his innocence. Subrata Pal said that he would go for Sample B test to prove his innocence.

India goalkeeper Subrata Pal has tested positive for a banned substance in Sample A and faces threat of being banned for four years. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Monday that Pal has failed a doping test done by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials in March. Pal said that he would go for Sample B test to prove his innocence.

According to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), players tested positive for the first time will face a ban for four years.

“I am shocked at this news that I failed a dope test. I have not got any official communication from the NADA or the AIFF. I am getting to know about this from the media. I will prove my innocence as I have played the game with honesty and integrity in my career of more than 10 years now,” Pal told PTI.

Pal feels that his reputation is at stake and wants to clear his name. “I am shocked at this development. My reputation is at stake and I want to clear my name. That is why I will go for the ‘B’ sample test,” he said.

The news of 30-year-old Pal failing the test comes as a surprise as doping is rare in football. Pal, who represented India 64 times, said, “The AIFF officials, the fans, fellow players and the media knew that I have been an honest player throughout my career. I have built up a reputation and I have achieved a lot in my career, for my clubs and for my country. At this point in time of my career, I do not need anything like taking a banned drug to enhance my performance.”

Currently playing for DSK Shivajians in the I-League, Pal is not the first footballer to have tested positive for a banned substance. In the past, Arun Malhotra, Nishant Mehra and Dane Pereira have faced bans due to positive results of doping.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das confirmed the news and said, “The urine sample was taken by

NADA on March 18 when the Indian team was in the national camp in Mumbai. All the players were tested during that camp.”

He however expressed shock at the development and said, “Actually, I am shocked at this development. Not many football players have failed dope tests. I never thought a player of his stature would fail a dope test.”

The renowned goalkeeper Pal, who earlier played for NorthEast United FC, now comes second to Gurpreet Singh, who also plays for a Norwegian club Stabaek.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 2:50 pm

