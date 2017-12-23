I-League: Subash Singh on target as Neroca breeze past Shillong Lajong

The first half of the game was filled with a lot of action. (Source: AIFF release) The first half of the game was filled with a lot of action. (Source: AIFF release)

Subash Singh struck the match’s solitary goal as debutants Neroca FC got the better of Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in the I-League here today.

Subash Singh struck seven minutes from the end of regulation time.

The first half of the game was filled with a lot of action.

Lajong, as well as NEROCA FC, played some offensive football in their pursuit of the opening goal. Despite the fact that this is not their home turf, Neroca played with utmost confidence and were as comfortable in their offence as was Lajong.

Lajong, on the other hand, seemed really desperate to score a goal and secure their position in the game. There was a brilliant attempt taken by Aimen Saleh Abdullah AL-Hagri of Lajong but it could not draw any result for the Reds.

Towards the middle of the first half, Lajong looked in a bit of trouble when NEROCA started dominating the game for a short while but then the strong Lajong defence held them at bay.

There were no substitutions in the first half for any of the two teams but there was a yellow card shown to Juho Ho (21) of Lajong in the 40th minute. Both the teams headed towards the dressing room without any difference between them.

After the resumption, Nedo Turkovic made his debut for the Manipuri outfit, having replaced Israilov Akhlidin. Ex-Mariner Singam Subhash Singh of NEROCA FC came very close to breaching the Lajong defence but eventually, it was averted by the gritty Lajong defence.

Meanwhile, Gift Raikhan had to introduce Thokchom Naoba Singh in the 79th minute to replace Govind Singh Moirangthem who was hurt badly.

Four Minutes later, Subash Singh of Neroca headed a brilliant cross from Pritam Singh home to leave Lajong Goalie stranded. The poacher was left completely unmarked by the Lajong defenders and the Neroca FC striker encashed on that to muster all three points.

