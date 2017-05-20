Stoppage Time: Arsenal seek fourth place finish in Premier League while Real Madrid go after title

Three teams are in tussle for two Champions League places. (Source: AP) Three teams are in tussle for two Champions League places. (Source: AP)

Four of the top European League seasons for 2016/17 draw to a close this weekend. It is the final matchday in England, Spain, Germany and France with title winners decided in three of the four. Elsewhere, Serie A will have a week more of games left. With that we also get to know who participates in the Champions League next season and who doesn’t. Each league has its own story to tell. We take a look at what has happened this season in the top five leagues of Europe.

1. Premier League (England)

Chelsea retained the Premier League title amid a strong campaign – offensively and defensively. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea retained the Premier League title amid a strong campaign – offensively and defensively. (Source: Reuters)

After Leicester City left the traditional biggies for dead last season, the English giants seem to have wrestled back control of the Premier League with almost a dismissive wave of their hands. Unless relegated Middlesbrough manage to leave the league with a significant parting blow, Liverpool will be in the Champions League next season and Arsenal in the Europa League. That, of course, can all change if Manchester United beat Ajax in the upcoming Europa League final. In that case, Arsenal will be in the Europa League playoffs while Liverpool will get a direct entry into the Europa League group stage instead of having a shot at the Champions League.

As it stands:

Top 4:

1 Chelsea

2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 Manchester City

4 Liverpool

Europa League: Arsenal

Relegated: Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sunderland

2. La Liga (Spain)

Real Madrid need a draw in their last game at Malaga to seal the league title. (Source: AP) Real Madrid need a draw in their last game at Malaga to seal the league title. (Source: AP)

This season, it looked like Atletico Madrid had been joined by another club in questioning the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona. For the first half of the season, Sevilla were genuine title contenders. But then they tappered off in the second half amid commitments in Europe and their strong run fizzled away. Atletico got their act together, last week, to confirm a third place finish. Unless Malaga manage to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona win their match against Eibar, it will be Zinedine Zidane’s side with their name on the trophy to end Real’s four year hiatus from winning the title.

As it stands:

Top 4:

1 Real Madrid

2 Barcelona

3 Atletico Madrid

4 Sevilla

Europa League: Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao

Relegated: Sporting Gijon, Osasuna, Granada

3. Bundesliga (Germany)

Wolfsburg can go from Champions Leaguq quarters last season to relegation playoffs this season. (Source: AP) Wolfsburg can go from Champions Leaguq quarters last season to relegation playoffs this season. (Source: AP)

Like La Liga, it seemed the Bundesliga might just throw a surprise this season with RB Leipzig storming to the top of the standings. But Bayern Munich kept the chase and finally, sealed a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title. Borrusia Dortmund, on the other hand, are still unable to replicate the form they showed under Jurgen Klopp and finish third. Despite that, Leipzig have managed an impressive second place finish in the standings.

The Bundesliga also has a unique way of determining the last relegation place. To cut a long story short, this year the 16th placed Hamburg (should things stay the same) will play a two-legged playoff with Eintracht Braunschweig who are the third placed team in the second division of German league system. The team that wins plays in the top flight next season.

As it stands:

Top 4:

1 Bayern Munich

2 RB Leipzig

3 Borussia Dortmund

4 Hoffenheim

Europa League: Hertha Berlin, SC Freiburg

Relegated: FC Ingolstadt, SV Darmstadt

4. Serie A (Italy)

Juventus have one hand on a sixth straight Scudetto. (Source: Reuters) Juventus have one hand on a sixth straight Scudetto. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus are on their way to a sixth consecutive title and would have sealed it already had it not been for their draws against Atalanta and Torino followed by a loss against Roma. The Milan clubs have had another disappointing season with both Inter and AC Milan having to prepare for a season without European football.

As it stands:

Top 3:

1 Juventus

2 Roma

3 Napoli

Europa League: Lazio, Atalanta

Relegated: Crotone, Palermo, Pescara

5. Ligue 1 (France)

Monaco have already made the French League title theirs. (Source: AP) Monaco have already made the French League title theirs. (Source: AP)

Paris St Germain’s hegemony was broken by a marauding Monaco side this season. The principality club have scored a whopping 104 goals in the league this season and their goal difference of 75 is more than what most teams have managed to score. But, for most of the season, Monaco and PSG were given a run for their money by humble Nice, who have confirmed a place in the Champions league playoff next season. It will be their first sojourn among Europe’s elite in over 40 years.

As it stands:

Top 3:

1 Monaco

2 Paris St. Germain

3 Nice

Europa League: Lyon

Relegated: Lorient, Bastia, Nancy

