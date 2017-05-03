Latest News

Stoke City to offer new contract to Ryan Shawcross, says Mark Hughes

Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at Stoke City, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over his future.

By: Reuters | Published:May 3, 2017 5:25 pm
Ryan Shawcross will enter the final year of his contract next season. (Source: Reuters)

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back’s future.

The British media reported that Shawcross, a key figure in Stoke’s defensive line, attracted interest from Newcastle who are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season.

“There’s not an issue, not from our point of view. We certainly want to keep Ryan here if we can,” Hughes told reporters.

“We don’t usually enter into negotiations until there are 12 months to go.

“Sometimes that can help the players, because sometimes more power goes to the player the closer you get to the end. There are two ways to look at it.”

Shawcross, who will enter the final year of his contract next season, was signed from Manchester United on a permanent deal in 2008 after a season-long loan spell under former manager Tony Pulis.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi