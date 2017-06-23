Stoke City striker Peter Crouch getting hungrier with age

Peter Crouch’s career has included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth. (Source: File) Peter Crouch’s career has included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth. (Source: File)

Stoke City’s 36-year-old striker Peter Crouch is not contemplating hanging up his boots anytime soon and the club’s top scorer last season believes his age has made him “hungrier” to continue playing.

Crouch netted his 100th Premier League goal last season as he helped Stoke’s finish 13th in the standings and the former Liverpool striker is hopeful of achieving more.

“Getting to a certain age where people are supposed to be retiring has made me hungrier,” Crouch told BBC Radio Stoke.

“I want to stay around for a lot longer yet. I love what I do. Coming in every day and playing football, then having a match at the end of it all, to work towards, is something that I’ve always loved and still want to do.”

The former England international’s career has included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App