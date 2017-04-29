Latest News

Stoke City and West Ham fight out lively goalless draw

Stoke City and West Ham United both edged towards Premier League survival after action-packed 0-0 draw.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 29, 2017 9:56 pm
Ham United’s Andre Ayew attempted an overhead kick. (Source: Reuters)

Stoke City and West Ham United both edged towards Premier League survival after Saturday’s action-packed 0-0 draw kept them well clear of the relegation struggle below them.

Goalkeepers at both ends shone as Stoke’s Jack Butland kept out two efforts by West Ham’s Ghana forward Andrew Ayew, notably a spectacular overhead kick in the 36th minute, while he also thwarted Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham’s Spanish shot-stopper Adrian denied Marko Arnautovic, Saido Berahino and Xherdan Shaqiri, the latter also missing Stoke’s best chance of the match when he dragged his shot wide from close range.

Stoke piled on the pressure in the closing stages as they started whipping inviting crosses into West Ham’s penalty area but the visitors held firm to stretch their unbeaten run to four games, albeit three of them draws.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai