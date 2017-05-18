Still waiting to be convinced by Paul Pogba’s Manchester United transfer, says Graeme Souness

Paul Pogba made his return to Manchester United after four years of playing for Juventus. (Source: Reuters) Paul Pogba made his return to Manchester United after four years of playing for Juventus. (Source: Reuters)

Retired Scottish footballer and former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness said that he was not happy with Paul Pogba’s world record move to Manchester United, that fetched them a whopping £89million.

Pogba made his return to the Red Devils after four years of playing for Juventus. While United are set to finish at the sixth position this year, the French striker has faced criticism for the downfall.

“United have to pay a premium. For United, stick 25 per cent on the price,” Souness told Sky Sports. “Because it’s Man United and they have the money. In my opinion, they had their trousers taken down paying £100million.”

Souness said that he was still waiting to be convinced with Pogba’s performance. “I’m yet to be convinced by that. He may be a player one day but right now as we sit here after one year in our football, I’m still waiting to be convinced.”

“We’ve got Axel Tuanzebe and Fellaini as the maestros in midfield,” he continued. “This is Manchester United we are talking about. Man United. One of the biggest football clubs in the world, richest clubs in the world and they’re playing those two in midfield.”

“They’re looking for them to be creative. One is a centre-half and the other one, I’m not quite sure what Fellaini is.”

Manchester United lost their last two Premier League matches against Arsenal and second placed Tottenham.

With no scope of making it to the top four of the Premier League, Manchester United have put their entire focus on the Europa League final against Ajax, victory of which will lead to qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season for the Red Devils.

