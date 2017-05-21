Steward fails to recognize Pierre-Michel Lasogga, celebrations cut short

Lasogga rushed onto the pitch to celebrate after Luca Waldschmidt scored to clinch a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. REUTERS Lasogga rushed onto the pitch to celebrate after Luca Waldschmidt scored to clinch a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. REUTERS

Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga wanted to celebrate with teammates when they scored a vital goal to clinch survival on the final day of the German league season on Saturday. But one steward didn’t recognise Lasogga and strong-armed the 25-year-old player back off the field, despite the forward’s protests that he was a Hamburg player.

Lasogga, who was injured and not wearing his Hamburg strip, had rushed onto the pitch to celebrate after Luca Waldschmidt scored in the final minutes to clinch a decisive 2-1 win over rival Wolfsburg. Hamburg finished a point above Wolfsburg, which now faces a playoff for survival.

It was Lasogga’s late goal against Schalke the week before that made Hamburg’s escape possible. He also secured Hamburg’s survival in 2014 when he scored in the relegation playoff.

