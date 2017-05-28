Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Francesco Totti as ‘King of Rome’ ahead of farewell game

Francesco Totti will play his last game on Sunday with AS Roma. (Source: AP) Francesco Totti will play his last game on Sunday with AS Roma. (Source: AP)

An era will end on Sunday as legend Francesco Totti plays his last game for the only club he has ever played for – AS Roma.

Totti, who will be playing his 784th game for the Italian side as they host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

As the whole world comes together to pay their tribute to the legend, so did former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. Calling Totti as the ‘King of Rome’, Gerrard in an Instagram post wrote that Totti deserves all the accolades that come his way. He wrote, “The king of Rome plays his last game today. A special player who deserves all the accolades that come his way. Huge respect for his loyalty to his team.”

Having dedicated 25 years of his life to the club, the centre forward has been the pride of Roma. Totti, who was also part of the Italian squad that won the World Cup in 2006, said, “It’s a fantastic feeling, I always wanted to end my career having only worn one shirt – the Roma one – and I think I earned it.”

The 40-year old has just one Serie A title next to his name with the club in 2001 but can hope for more even after his retirement. Totti has agreed to join the technical board of Roma.

