Steve Mounie scores a brace as Huddersfield stun Crystal Palace 3-0

Striker Steve Mounie scored twice as promoted Huddersfield stunned Crystal Palace with a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park, spoiling Frank de Boer’s debut as a Premier League coach on Saturday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 12, 2017 10:04 pm
Steve Mounie, Huddersfield vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League, EPL Results, Sports Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters)
Huddersfield took the lead after 23 minutes when Aaron Mooy’s corner was turned goalwards by Chris Schindler’s glancing header and the ball went in off Palace defender Joel Ward in a goalmouth melee.

The visitors, who outmuscled Palace in midfield in the opening 45 minutes, went two up three minutes later, their new signing Mounie heading Mooy’s cross emphatically past Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Mounie, who joined the promoted side from France’s Montpellier in July, scored his second goal 12 minutes from time in a counter-attack after being set up by substitute Collin Quaner.

Forwards Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both had chances to put Palace, who staved off relegation last season, back in the game in the dying minutes of the first half, while Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl made good saves from both in the second.

