Latest News

Steve Agnew hopeful of Middlesbrough survival

Steve Agnew believes Middlesbrough can go on a winning run in their remaining Premier League games.

Updated: April 17, 2017 5:18 pm
Steve Agnew’s side is six points adrift of safety with seven games left to play. (Source: Reuters)

Middlesbrough can emulate relegation-threatened teams from the past few seasons and go on a winning run in their remaining games to stay in the Premier League, interim manager Steve Agnew said.

Middlesbrough are 19th in the table having failed to win a league game since mid-December and are six points adrift of safety with seven games left to play. Leicester City and Sunderland have escaped relegation with late positive runs in recent years.

Leicester won seven of their last nine fixtures during the 2014-15 campaign to remain in the league and Sunderland survived last year by avoiding defeat in their last six games.

“You can get improbable results and late rallies at this time of the year,” Agnew told British media.

“It’s happened in recent seasons with both Sunderland and Leicester. They have shown that one win can literally change lots of things and it can also affect other teams around you in the table, so that’s what we aim to do.”

Middlesbrough will be aiming for their fourth home league win of the season when they host Arsenal on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore