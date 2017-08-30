Stephen Constantine has brought fighting spirit into the Indian team, says former defender Mahesh Gawli

The Indian football team after winning the Hero Tri-Nation series. (Source: Twitter) The Indian football team after winning the Hero Tri-Nation series. (Source: Twitter)

Even though India’s performance against St Kitts and Nevis that ended in a draw wasn’t a very impressive one, Stephen Constantine has brought in a new energy to the Indian side, that stands at the 97th position in the latest FIFA rankings.

Former India defenders Mahesh Gawli and Deepak Mondal feel that the head coach has infused a fighting spirit in the team that has provided the boys with a cutting edge over their opponents.

In an interview to PTI, Mondal lauded the side saying, “The 2011 Asian Cup was a huge learning experience for us. This present team is on a roll and are very close to repeating the feat. Make it count. Constantine has brought in a fighting spirit into the team and that provide our boys with a cutting edge over their opponents.”

“It rightly reflects how well-tuned they are at the moment. Right from the coach to the players, everyone is operating together as a team. I learnt they didn’t concede a goal for 300-odd minutes. That’s really stupendous in International Football at any point of time. It shows that the defenders, the goalkeeper and others are perfectly synchronised and they’ve to maintain this until the job is finished,” Mondal said.

His defense partner Mahesh Gawli also joined in appreciating the team and said, “As former footballers, we look for an upward graph of our national team. I’m really happy that they are doing well. I wish all the best for their forthcoming match against Macau.”

“There’s a healthy competition amongst the defenders and this is a good headache for the Coach. Constantine has been rotating the squad and more youngsters are getting the opportunities to showcase their talent. It just reiterates his trust on his boys,” Gawli stressed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd