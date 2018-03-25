Stephen Constantine announces 24-member squad for Kyrgyz Republic

Stephen Constantine with the Indian football team. Stephen Constantine with the Indian football team.

National coach Stephen Constantine on Saturday announced 24-strong India squad for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on March 27.

India are presently on top of Group A with 13 points having already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. This is India’s second qualification in 8 years, the Team having qualified last time in 2011.

The 24-member squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Kumam Udanta Singh, Dhanapal Ganesh, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seiminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Hitesh Sharma.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App