Spurs stay in touch with Chelsea with 8th straight Premier League win

For only the third time in its 135-year existence, Tottenham is enjoying an eight-match winning run in the league after edging past Crystal Palace 1-0 on Wednesday.

Those runs in the 1950-51 and 1960-61 seasons propelled Tottenham to the title. Whether Tottenham lifts the trophy this time still depends on Chelsea dropping points in the five-game Premier League run-in.

It took a thunderbolt from Christian Eriksen to trim Chelsea’s lead back to four points at Selhurst Park. The creator of the 78th-minute breakthrough was top-scorer Harry Kane, who knocked the ball into the path of Eriksen to unleash the dipping shot from around 25 yards (meters).

“It meant a lot,” Eriksen said. “We struggled in some parts of the game and didn’t have many big chances, but luckily we scored the half-chance we got. And luckily we are still in the (title) race.”

Tottenham quickly recovered from Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea to continue its pursuit of its west London rival.

“They showed great character and personality after a very disappointing weekend,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “The team is showing we are ready this season to fight.”

Next up for Tottenham is Arsenal. Victory in the north London derby would guarantee Tottenham to finish above its neighbor for the first time in 22 years.

ARSENAL 1, LEICESTER 0

Last season these sides occupied the top two spots, with Arsenal edging above Tottenham into second place on the final day of the season. Both have fallen well below expectations this season.

Leicester’s plight is perilous, with the ailing champions only six points above the relegation zone with four games to go.

Arsenal is chasing down the top four to secure its usual spot in the Champions League, but one that remains in doubt even after Nacho Monreal’s 86th-minute shot deflected off Leicester defender Robert Huth into his own goal.

Arsenal moved up to sixth but Arsene Wenger’s side is four points behind fourth-place Manchester City, which plays United in the Manchester derby on Thursday.

MIDDLESBROUGH 1, SUNDERLAND 0

A 16-match winless run stretching over four months ended for Middlesbrough after Marten de Roon put the ball through goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s legs after eight minutes.

Both Middlesbrough and Sunderland still look set to be relegated, with the northeast rivals occupying the bottom two places. Middlesbrough has a glimmer of hope, sitting six points above Sunderland and six points from safety with four games to go.

