Sports Ministry sets May 15 as deadline for FIFA U-17 World Cup facilities to be ready

As India prepare to host the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in October, Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that all facilities must be ready by May 15 for the football gala.

The U-17 World Cup is scheduled to be played in six cities – Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi and Guwahati. While recent reports suggested that the venue at Kochi is still not ready, Goel took up the matter with the Kerala Chief Minister and gave May 15, 2017 as the deadline to finish the preparation.

Goel is expected to make a similar visit to Kolkata this week.

The following statement has been released by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports:

FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017 will be played in six cities, Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Kochi and Guwahati, from October 6-28, 2017. There were reports that at some venues the preparations were not upto the mark. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Vijay Goel, recently undertook a visit to Kochi, Kerala. The Minister expressed his disappointment at the pace at which the preparations were going on. Therefore, he had a meeting with all the concerned officers and directed that no more extension of time for completion of works may be sought and all facilities should be ready by May 15, 2017.

Shri Goel also held a meeting with the Chief Minister, Kerala and Minister of Sports, Government of Kerala. Shri Goel urged upon them to review the work at their level, to ensure timely completion of pending work. The Minister was assured that the timeline fixed by him, i.e. May 15, 2017, will be respected and no work will be left incomplete for completion beyond this date.

The Minister will undertake a similar visit to Kolkata on May 5. During the visit, the Minister is likely to visit the competition, as well as practice venues of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. He will also hold meetings with senior football players, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of West Bengal, with a view to seek their cooperation in popularizing football and make FIFA Under-17 World Cup, a success.

