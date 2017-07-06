Sports Ministry backs AIFF’s bid to host FIFA U-20 World Cup

Vijay Goel completed a year in office as Sports Minister. (Source: Express photo) Vijay Goel completed a year in office as Sports Minister. (Source: Express photo)

India had expressed its desire to host the Under-20 FIFA World Cup in 2019 and AIFF confirmed the development on Wednesday. AIFF’s bid got the backing of Sports Ministry as Vijay Goel has said that ministry always wants to host as many international tournaments as possible. India will be hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October this year.

“AIFF is contemplating on it. Whenever there will be a proposal from the Federation, we will look into it. We always want that the country to host as many international tournaments as possible,” Goel told reporters.

Goel, who complete a year in office as Sports Minister, said that he is trying to meet a lot of targets this year including making sports a part of compulsory education.

“I have a number of targets, including launching the national sports portal, getting 1000 scholarships for sporting talents, bringing sports under concurrent list this year, making sports part of compulsory education,” he said.

Talking about issues faced by Indian badminton players including P Kashyap and HS Prannoy, who had asked for help from Sports Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs to get their passports in time to participate at the Canada Open and US Open, Goel said that no one has contacted him.

“Players selection and all these issues are in federation’s hand but nobody has contacted me or complained to me. If there is a complaint or anything regarding it, I personally will look into it, and about the issue, I have been informed that we had intervened in that.” he said.

“We need to create an atmosphere and culture of sports in India. We are taking a lot of initiatives but we need the support of CII,” he said. “We have to ensure that there is no duplication or overlapping of support for one athlete and also instead of showering all the money after they win medals, it is important to provide them the support before they achieve success,”

