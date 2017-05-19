Sports Minister Vijay Goel comes out in support of sacked Indian footballer CK Vineeth

Vijay Goel has assured of speaking to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi about the mater. (Source: PTI) Vijay Goel has assured of speaking to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi about the mater. (Source: PTI)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has come out in support of Indian footballer CK Vineeth who was sacked from Kerala Accountant General’s office due to low attendance. “If rules are a hindrance, we might change the rules because they are dedicated for the passion of sports,” said Goel in a statement.

Goel has assured of speaking to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi about the matter. “A player has to play continuously and hence is unable to meet the mandatory guideline. I will speak to Kerala Chief Minister and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office in New Delhi to seek their intervention to accommodate this player and change the rules.”

Vineeth was sacked from his job at the Accountant General’s Office. The termination order of his contract as an Auditor was issued on May 17 by the Office of the Principal Accountant General, Kerala.

The order read that his services have been “terminated with effect from May 7, 2016” as his “probation was not declared to have been successfully completed before the extended period of two years, which ended on May 6, 2016”.

The footballer responded on the orders and said, “What I am now is because of the professional league. I was called up to the national team for my performance playing in the I-League and ISL. I will continue to play there.”

He joined the AG’s office in 2012 under sports quota. However, he has been playing for clubs such as Prayag United and Bengaluru FC.

