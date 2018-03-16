Special atmosphere can help Huddersfield overcome Crystal Palace: David Wagner

Huddersfield Town beat Watford 4-1. (Source: AP) Huddersfield Town beat Watford 4-1. (Source: AP)

A special atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium will provide extra motivation for Huddersfield Town to get a vital win against Crystal Palace, manager David Wagner said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash. Huddersfield are hovering four points above 18th-placed Palace with eight league games remaining. Defeat could drop Wagner’s side into the thick of the relegation battle.

After a goalless draw with Swansea City last weekend, Wagner is confident his team can make the most of their home advantage this time around.

“We have to make the John Smith’s Stadium a special one. Now we have to create a performance and an atmosphere that we’ve never seen before,” Wagner told reporters on Friday. “We are focused on the chance to collect three points. Tomorrow it’s Terriers against a team with individual quality. “We have seen it is possible to beat Crystal Palace but it doesn’t matter tomorrow as it’s another game.” Huddersfield striker Elias Kachunga, who sustained a knee ligament injury in December’s league victory at Watford, is set to return along with midfielder Philip Billing, who missed the Swansea game. “Elias Kachunga has been back in training since the end of last week and will be in contention for the squad. Philip Billing is also in contention,” Wagner added.

The German also said that defender Terence Kongolo was expected to return from a hip injury ahead of the league trip to Newcastle United on March 31.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have triggered a clause in goalkeeper Jonas Lossl’s loan agreement from Mainz 05 to make the Danish international a permanent player from July 1.

“We are delighted to make Jonas Lossl’s loan into a permanent, this was something we always had in our head. He’s really helped us be where we are at the minute,” Wagner said.

Lossl, 29, has played in all of Huddersfield’s 30 Premier League matches this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

