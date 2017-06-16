Spanish youth team wins 25-0, coach gets the axe

Spanish newspaper, El Pais, claimed that such one-sided affairs are not a rarity in Spanish youth football but the fact remains that clubs stop counting once more than 10 goals have been scored. Spanish newspaper, El Pais, claimed that such one-sided affairs are not a rarity in Spanish youth football but the fact remains that clubs stop counting once more than 10 goals have been scored.

In a bizarre incident, the coach of a Spanish youth team (Serranos B’s) was sacked from his position after his side secured a dramatic 25-0 win against rivals Benicalap C. The reason behind this peculiar incident has been revealed, which states that the club’s management felt that the margin of victory – by 25 goals was not exactly in the spirit of the game and in contrary went against the spirit of the game.

In an interview to El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, Pablo Alcaide, the owner of the side, said, “We believe in encouraging respect for your opponents. After the result, we decided that the manager should leave.”

However, contradicting the statement of Alcaide, the manager’s lawyer claimed that his client had actually not insisted upon so many goals. Instead he had just asked them to pressurize the opposition on their own half.

“The manager instead instructed his side “to pressure only in their own half” in the eight-a-side game, but Benicalap C “continued to attack and left spaces in behind”, the lawyer said in an interview to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, El Pais reportedly claimed that such one-sided affairs are not a rarity in Spanish youth football and keep happening from time to time. But the fact remains that clubs stop counting once more than 10 goals have been scored

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd