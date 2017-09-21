Only in Express

Spanish third division club Atletico Astorga beat Delhi Dynamos 5-2

Head coach Miguel Angel Portugal handed starts to four out of the seven foreigners signed by the club, while two trialists were also given an outing against Astorga.

Indian Super League outfit Delhi Dynamos were thrashed 2-5 by a third tier Spanish outfit Atletico Astorga in their opening encounter of the pre-season tour.

Atletico Astorga are a club that plays in the Spanish Segunda B division (third division).

For the home team, Emilio (29th minute), Villa (35th), Gonzalo (55th), Puente (75th), Javi Amor (79th) scored the goals.

For Dynamos, the goals were scored by Guyon Fernandez (30th) and Seityasen Singh (87th).

