Latest News
  • Spanish police detain Leicester City fans ahead of Atletico Madrid match

Spanish police detain Leicester City fans ahead of Atletico Madrid match

Trouble began when police tried to disperse some of the few hundred Leicester supporters at the plaza.

By: AP | Madrid | Published:April 13, 2017 9:20 am
Leicester fans, Leicester fans stopped, Leicester fans dispersed, Champions League, Champions League news, Spanish Police, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express About 3,000 Leicester fans reportedly made the trip to Madrid to support their team. (Source: Reuters)

Spanish police detained bottle-throwing Leicester fans ahead of the team’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

At least three people were taken into custody after the brief confrontation at Madrid’s Plaza Mayor, where fans from the English club gathered before heading to the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Trouble began when police tried to disperse some of the few hundred Leicester supporters at the plaza, prompting a group of fans to start throwing beer bottles at the officers.

“All the shops were closing their shutters,” Leicester fan Tom Campbell said. “The police just basically charged at everyone.”

The confrontation quickly ended when more officers arrived to help contain the fans.

Authorities at the scene said there were no reports of serious injuries. Fans at the plaza said some people were taken into ambulances for treatment.

Eight fans had already been detained late Tuesday for public disorder at the same plaza.

Spanish media said two officers and three fans sustained minor injuries in that incident.

About 3,000 Leicester fans reportedly made the trip to Madrid to support their team in the first-leg match in the quarterfinals of the European club competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi