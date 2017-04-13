Spanish police detain Leicester City fans ahead of Atletico Madrid match

About 3,000 Leicester fans reportedly made the trip to Madrid to support their team. (Source: Reuters) About 3,000 Leicester fans reportedly made the trip to Madrid to support their team. (Source: Reuters)

Spanish police detained bottle-throwing Leicester fans ahead of the team’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

At least three people were taken into custody after the brief confrontation at Madrid’s Plaza Mayor, where fans from the English club gathered before heading to the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Trouble began when police tried to disperse some of the few hundred Leicester supporters at the plaza, prompting a group of fans to start throwing beer bottles at the officers.

“All the shops were closing their shutters,” Leicester fan Tom Campbell said. “The police just basically charged at everyone.”

The confrontation quickly ended when more officers arrived to help contain the fans.

Authorities at the scene said there were no reports of serious injuries. Fans at the plaza said some people were taken into ambulances for treatment.

Eight fans had already been detained late Tuesday for public disorder at the same plaza.

Spanish media said two officers and three fans sustained minor injuries in that incident.

About 3,000 Leicester fans reportedly made the trip to Madrid to support their team in the first-leg match in the quarterfinals of the European club competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now