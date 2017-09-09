Only in Express

Spanish league to test video review in Copa del Rey matches

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says La Liga will begin testing video reviews in Copa del Rey matches this season. Tebas says the system's full implementation in league games is expected for next season.

By: AP | Madrid | Published:September 9, 2017 2:42 am
Spanish league, Copa del Rey, Video Review in Football, Football news, Indian Express Barcelona are the current Copa del Rey champions. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Spanish league president Javier Tebas says La Liga will begin testing video reviews in Copa del Rey matches this season. Tebas says the system’s full implementation in league games is expected for next season.

La Liga has been criticised for not using video review while many other European leagues have already implemented the system.

Tebas also confirmed in Friday’s news conference that the league continues to study the possibility of playing a few official games in countries such as China and the United States, although no concrete deal has been made.

The league president also reiterated his criticism against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for what he called “financial doping” in the transfer market.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 