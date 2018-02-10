Want Isco to stay in Real Madrid his whole life, says Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored against Levante. (Reuters) Real Madrid midfielder Isco scored against Levante. (Reuters)

Spanish star midfielder Isco had a terrific start to his campaign at Real Madrid this year. But with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema back from injuries, the 25-year old has not started the last three La Liga fixtures for the club, leading to rumours that the Spaniard might be on the move from the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking at a press conference, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane dispelled the rumours and said that he wishes for Isco to stay at the club all his life. “I want Isco to spend all his career here. That will not change. He is a very good footballer, he has shown that and can always show that. So the media report is a lie,” the former French international said.

The two-time Champions League winning manager further added that he has full faith in his team, in spite of the recent results. “Today you’re asking me about Isco, next day you’ll be asking me about (Marco) Asensio and then about (Dani) Ceballos. I trust and want all of them to stay,” he said.

“I said I’ve always believed in my team and I will do until the very end. When I start something I get involved, I believe where I’m going, what I should be doing and I back the people I’m working with,” he added.

The manager added that Isco will continue to prove himself at the club. “Isco’s one of them. He a very good footballer. He’s proven that in the past and will do that again. It’s a lie that I want Isco to be sold in the summer. Hopefully we won’t hear any more of this.”

Isco has made 20 appearances for Real in all competitions and has scored 6 goals and given 5 assists in the matches.

Real have slipped down to 4th position, 19 points behind table-toppers Barcelona in La Liga after the 2-2 draw against Levante last week. The upcoming fixture against Real Sociedad on Saturday is a crucial one for the club. On being questioned about the upcoming Champions League clash against Ligue 1 leaders PSG next week, Zidane was quick to point out that the focus of the club is on winning all the three points against Sociedad.

“There are three points at stake tomorrow and that is all we care about, we’re not thinking about Wednesday’s match. We have to think that we can do everything right, we have a very good squad and we will try to overcome the challenge ahead of us. No matter what happens, we know that we can turn things around and I want the fans to be beside us and I know they will be,” the 45-year old said.

“[Real Sociedad] are a good team, but we want to play a good game of football. We know it will be a difficult match.”I don’t know what will happen on Wednesday [against PSG], but we are keen to do well,” he added.

