Valencia blow as Goncalo Guedes sidelined for up to four weeks

Valencia will be without flying winger Goncalo Guedes for three to four weeks after he sustained a foot injury in their weekend top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona, the club said Monday.

The 20-year-old Portuguese needed an operation on the fifth metatarsal of his left foot after suffering the problem in the 1-1 La Liga draw at the Mestalla on Sunday.

“The player is already resting and will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday,” said Valencia in a statement.

“His recovery is estimated to take between three and four weeks depending on how the situation develops.”

Guedes, on loan from Paris St Germain, has been crucial in Valencia’s climb to second in the standings, four points behind leaders Barca.

Centre back Ezequiel Garay suffered an abdominal muscle problem during Sunday’s game and the club are monitoring him ahead of the King’s Cup last 32 second leg tie at home to Real Zaragoza on Thursday, in which Valencia hold a 2-0 lead.

