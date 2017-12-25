Thierry Henry comes out in support of Zinedine Zidane after El Clasico blunder

Thierry Henry said that Zinedine Zidane has done a tremendous job. Thierry Henry said that Zinedine Zidane has done a tremendous job.

Thierry Henry has come out in support of his former French teammate Zinedine Zidane as reports emerged speculating the Real Madrid manager is close to getting sacked after Los Blancos went down 3-0 against arch-rivals Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu.

In an interview to Sky Sports, Henry said, “To even talk about Zizou getting the sack is comical to me with what he has done. Can he not have a little pause on the run that he had with his team? It goes with the job, because when you don’t perform they ask questions, but come on, he has done a tremendous job.”

“I like to bring it back to when he arrived,” Henry said. “He did something that Rafa Benitez had tried to do, to play Casemiro, and the fans allowed him to do it. At the beginning, they were not playing the way Real Madrid fans wanted to see them play, but they were winning games. So people were saying Zizou is a great tactician because he recognised that the midfield needed an enforcer more than four Galacticos.”

“He went on to win back-to-back Champions Leagues and everything else, and up until 45 minutes of this game, it was not bad what he was doing. Today, for me, shouldn’t kill what Zizou put in place. People will tell me that he has the players, he has this and he has that, but still, Zizou did it by putting in Casemiro. The coach can give you a tactic and a plan, but your team need to execute it with what’s happening on the field.”

The loss at El Clasico has left Real Madrid with a 14-point gap from La Liga leaders Barcelona.

