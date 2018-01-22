‘The most Ronaldo thing you will ever see’: Twitterati trolls Cristiano Ronaldo for using physio’s phone to assess injury

Cristiano Ronaldo assessing his injury on Real Madrid’s doctor’s phone. Cristiano Ronaldo assessing his injury on Real Madrid’s doctor’s phone.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unable to score a single goal in his last three games, scored twice in Sunday’s La Liga clash as Real Madrid destroyed Deportivo La Coruna 7-1. But it was something else that caught Twitterati’s attention.

Ronaldo had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood right after he scored the second goal. The 32-year old star player suffered a cut near his eye while scoring near the end of the match. He was unable to continue playing as he was left with a bloodied face by the boot of Deportivo defender Fabian Schar.

While leaving the field with his physio, Ronaldo asked him for his phone to see how bad the injury was. Calling it ‘the most Ronaldo thing you will ever see’, Twitter trolled the Portugal captain. Here are some of the reactions:

Ronaldo checking if United has announced Alexis Sanchez. While bleeding. pic.twitter.com/9XzMcCSoA6 — Football Meister (@CruiseFootball) 21 January 2018

Jesus Christ, he actually used his phone as a mirror on the pitch to check how he looked ?????? #Ronaldo #RMADEP pic.twitter.com/OT12mMKl1H — Orla Mc ???? (@orlamac) 21 January 2018

Ronaldo finally tries to eat himself pic.twitter.com/atTRWUmVNk — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) 21 January 2018

The most Ronaldo moment ever, simply incredible ???? pic.twitter.com/vwZ2cDnIDg — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) 21 January 2018

The moment Ronaldo realised his Harry Kane First Goal Scorer bet has gone down……http://t.co/nvDd1K61Zj pic.twitter.com/ElkKnCUXE1 — betclever (@bet_clever) 21 January 2018

The Real Madrid physio in absolute awe at Ronaldo’s selfie game here. pic.twitter.com/vNsUVK0Vht — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) 21 January 2018

Probably the most Cristiano Ronaldo thing you’ll ever see. ?? pic.twitter.com/WxftUSjaTY — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) 21 January 2018

Ronaldo has just shamed football during the @realmadrid game pic.twitter.com/nPpaQLSfN3 — Mick Tic (@snoopjasper) 21 January 2018

The most Ronaldo moment ever, simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/YFW2rbenqW — Daniel Edwards (@DanEdwardsGoal) 21 January 2018

Ronaldo took a kick to the head and asked the physio for his phone to see how bad it was. He is absolutely raging too after assessing the damage. pic.twitter.com/CMRMbFl8MM — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) 21 January 2018

RONALDO STRAIGHT AFTER SCORING AND GETTING KICKED IN THE FACE NAHHH I LOVE THIS GUY?? pic.twitter.com/vxRovD0ArF — CHAMPIONS???? (@ltsRonaldoFC) 21 January 2018

Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Nacho Fernandez scored twice along with a long-range strike from Luka Modric to ease off pressure on under-fire Zinedine Zindane, who were on a three-match winless streak at home. Real climbed back above Villarreal into fourth place on 35 points but are still far behind leaders Barcelona, who top the standings with 51 points.

