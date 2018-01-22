Latest News

‘The most Ronaldo thing you will ever see’: Twitterati trolls Cristiano Ronaldo for using physio’s phone to assess injury

Ronaldo examined his bloodied face on the mobile phone of a Real Madrid doctor while walking off the pitch towards the end of Sunday's 7-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 22, 2018 12:11 am
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo assessing his injury on Real Madrid’s doctor’s phone.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unable to score a single goal in his last three games, scored twice in Sunday’s La Liga clash as Real Madrid destroyed Deportivo La Coruna 7-1. But it was something else that caught Twitterati’s attention.

Ronaldo had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood right after he scored the second goal. The 32-year old star player suffered a cut near his eye while scoring near the end of the match. He was unable to continue playing as he was left with a bloodied face by the boot of Deportivo defender Fabian Schar.

While leaving the field with his physio, Ronaldo asked him for his phone to see how bad the injury was. Calling it ‘the most Ronaldo thing you will ever see’, Twitter trolled the Portugal captain. Here are some of the reactions:

Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Nacho Fernandez scored twice along with a long-range strike from Luka Modric to ease off pressure on under-fire Zinedine Zindane, who were on a three-match winless streak at home. Real climbed back above Villarreal into fourth place on 35 points but are still far behind leaders Barcelona, who top the standings with 51 points.

