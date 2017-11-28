Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo to undergo cancer surgery

He took over at Sevilla in the close season after three campaigns at Celta Vigo, who he also played for between 2001-05. (SOurce: AP) He took over at Sevilla in the close season after three campaigns at Celta Vigo, who he also played for between 2001-05. (SOurce: AP)

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo will have surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer last week.

The Argentine’s assistant Ernesto Marcucci will take over his duties in his absence.

“Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo will undergo surgery on Tuesday afternoon on the prostate adenocarcinoma which was diagnosed a few days ago,” said Sevilla in a statement.

“The Argentine coach’s return to the bench will depend both on the operation and his recovery afterwards. Sevilla is confident he will return as soon as possible.”

The Andalusians hosts Cartagena in a King’s Cup last 32 tie on Wednesday in which they hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Berizzo, 48, watched his Sevilla side recover from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in a Champions League group stage match last Tuesday before they fought back from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in La Liga on Sunday to stay fifth.



