Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live streaming: When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, TV coverage, time in IST

Real Madrid will be hoping to keep their chances of defending the title alive as they host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday for the first El Clasico of this season’s La Liga. Zinedine Zidane’s men trail the Catalans by eleven points, although the hosts have played a game less. Last season’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu saw Lionel Messi strike in the last minute to earn Barca a 3-2 win. Ernesto Valverde’s side is in a commanding position at the top of the table with 42 points, six points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have never won three consecutive matches at the Bernabeu and have a chance to set a record on Saturday against the Los Blancos.
Live updates between Real Madrid and Barcelona
When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?
Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Saturday, December 23, 2017.
What time is the kickoff between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?
The kickoff for Real Madrid vs Barcelona is at 05.30 PM IST.
Where is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. It is the home of Real Madrid.
Which channel will air the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona?
Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten HD.
How do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona online?
The match will be streamed live on SonyLive.com. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 23, 2017 at 6:46 pmAUCTION! AUCTION!! ACTION!!! AUCTION!!!! AUCTION!!!!! NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE HAS COMMENCE THE AUCTIONING OF VEHICLE WITH THE DIRECTIVE OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOR 2016/2017(Batch C) LAST QUARTER, DUE TO THE CURRENT RECESSION AFFECTING THE ECONOMY TO RAISE REVENUE FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. THIS INFORMATION IS FROM THE NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE(NCS) TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC!!!SS Auctions Is Up Again and Granting Vehicle to Dealers, Clearing Agent Individual Buyers Privilege to Own Vehicles of their dream at Affordable/Cheap Prices. Approved By The Federal Government Of Nigeria. IT HAS BEEN ADVERTISE IN ALL OVER THE NATION AND E.G : businesslist .ng/com.../257949/nigeria-customs ,NTA NEWS, AIT NEWS, OSRC, ITV, FM STATION, NEWSPAPERS...,NIGERIA CUSTOMS (NATIONAL AUTHORIZED CAR AUCTIONS/ S) FOR 2016/2017 HAS COMMENCE All Dealers/Individuals Buyers Should Note That These Vehicles Are Impounded Due To Smuggling And Improper Importation Which Has Resulted InReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 5:14 pmI use PureVPN from Canada and use Spain location to access Real Madrid vs Barcelona on RTVE and get HD streaming without any problems on my 10mbs connection.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 5:07 pmWATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-Live WATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-Live WATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-Live WATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-Live WATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-Live WATCH HERE FREE LIVE NOW >>>> : /Free-Football-LiveReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 1:32 pmIt will live stream on SonyLiv instead of SonyLivE make it correct folksReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 4:32 amReal Madrid Barcelona live stream see link : >>>>> goo.gl/F9JBQMReply
- Load More Comments