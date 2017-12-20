Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico will not end title race, says Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta says Barcelona win in Clasico does not guarantee a title win yet. (Twitter) Andres Iniesta says Barcelona win in Clasico does not guarantee a title win yet. (Twitter)

Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona have been on an uphill journey in La Liga. The Catalans have not lost a single game this season and after 16 fixtures, are leading the table with 42 points, 6 points ahead of 2nd placed Atletico Madrid. But in the biggest game of the season so far, Barca will take on the defending champions Real Madrid on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu. The Zinedine Zidane-led side are placed at the 4th position in the table with 31 points and will hope to close the gap on their arch-rivals by earning all three points.

But in case, Los Blancos fail to register a win, they will go 14 points behind the table-toppers, putting them farther away from the title race. But speaking about the upcoming fixture, Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta said that the victory in Clasico will not guarantee a title win to Barcelona.

In an interview to goal.com, the 34-year old was asked if Barca’s win would put Madrid out of title race. In his reply, the Spaniard said, “Being honest, I don’t think so. It is hard to talk about La Liga being over in December.”

Iniesta further added that Barcelona should keep an eye on Atletico Madrid who have closed the gap in recent weeks. “It is true that, if we are able to win there, it is going to be a huge step, but we shouldn’t forget Atletico Madrid, who are six points behind. We are looking forward to playing a great game and try to get the three points,” he said.

The first Clasico of the season will be played on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd