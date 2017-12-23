Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Barca’s Clasico win will not decide title, says Gianluca Zambrotta

Former Barcelona star Gianluca Zambrotta visited India to grace El Clasico’s screening in New Delhi. (Source: Facebook/Gianluca Zambrotta) Former Barcelona star Gianluca Zambrotta visited India to grace El Clasico’s screening in New Delhi. (Source: Facebook/Gianluca Zambrotta)

As Real Madrid get ready to host Barcelona tonight at Santiago Bernabeu, the pressure appears to be on Zinedine Zidane’s men. The defending champions are trailing 11 points behind the table toppers and need to get all 3 points to close the gap. But in spite of the huge points difference between the two, former Barcelona star Gianluca Zambrotta believes a victory for the Catalans will not end the La Liga title race.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to indianexpress.com, the former Italian international said, “In La Liga, with 3 points anything could happen. The championship is too long. Even if Barcelona go on to beat Real Madrid, it does not mean the winner gets decided. Anyone can turn the tables at any time.”

The 2006 World Cup winning-defender further added that the Ernesto Valverde’s side need to win the Claisico as much as Los Blancos. “It is difficult to see who is the favourite right now. Real Madrid need to win to close the gap, but Barcelona need to win as well to maintain the distance. El Clasico is a very exciting prospect and anything can happen here.”

Zambrotta further pointed that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo can be prove to be the key player in the evening’s fixture. “Ronaldo always wants to win and he wants to be the No. 1. He is the match-winner for his team. He is the one who always gives his maximum,” he said.

But the former defender added that Barca has a strong defensive unit which could spell trouble for Real when going forward. “Barcelona also has a really good attacking unit. Also, they have one of the better defensive system in La Liga right now, and Real Madrid will have their work cut out going in front.”

The Italian also praised Barca manager Ernesto Valverde for fixing gaps in the team after star forward Neymar left for PSG. “Neymar is an important player and he will obviously be missed. But Ernesto has worked hard and overcome his absence with a new set-up, new team and with Paulinho’s inclusion, he has worked out a good formation for the team,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd