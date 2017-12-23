Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi put Barcelona in the lead; Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live Score and Updates: At the break, Real Madrid and Barcelona are locked at 0-0. The game began with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos showing off the Club World Cup to the fans. When the whistle went off, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed after just two minutes for offside and it was the right decision. Real Madrid started the game better with more intensity and rhythm. But as the game has gone on, Ernesto Valverde’s men have responded even with Luis Suarez looking lost while playing alone upfront. Paulinho tested tested Navas with the Real Madrid player tipping an effort over. Two minutes later, Benzema headed the ball down but it went off from the outside of the post. Ronaldo, earlier, missed a cutback from Kroos with an air ball that was the most clear cut chance of the game. So, it all will be decided in the second 45 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Catch live scores and updates from Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Live.

1854 hrs IST: Zidane makes all the changes. Benzema goes off to jeers as Nacho comes on. Waiting for Bale and Asensio to come on who were the original changes

1849 hrs IST: Barcelona have started to grow into the game. And it looks all but over for Real Madrid. RED CARD FOR CARVAJAL. He is booked for a deliberate hand ball inside the area after Barcelona all but score a simple goal. Suarez played through by Messi but the Uruguayan’s shot is saved. Continues and the ball is headed into the goal but Carvajal stops it. PENALTY! Lionel Messi steps up and thumps the penalty home. Barcelona lead 2-0!

1846 hrs IST: Yellow card for Ramos. He’s booked for a foul on Suarez. Almost thumps him with his right arm on the side of Suarez’s head.

1841 hrs IST: GOAL!! Luis Suarez has put Barcelona ahead against the run of play. Half of that goal should go to Busquets who turned beautifully inside his half to beat Kroos for dead. From then on, he found Rakitic in the middle of the pitch. The Croatian moved forward and played it to Sergi Roberto on the right side of the box who plays it into Suarez’s path for a simple tap in past Navas. BARCELONA LEAD IN THE 54th MINUTE!

1839 hrs IST: Feisty start to the second. Challenges from both teams – some looking dirty but not enough to earn anyone a booking. Or in Ramos’ case, a red card.

1835 hrs IST: And we’re underway in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu. Asensio, Bale and Isco are warming up for Real Madrid. No chances from either teams

1820 hrs IST: It is 0-0 at half time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chances for both teams. Ronaldo missed a cutback, Benzema grazed the post, Paulinho’s shot was tipped over

1816 hrs IST: FREE KICK! Barcelona earn a free kick at the stroke of half time. A minute added on by the way. Messi takes the free kick and it hits Ronaldo, in the wall, on the head. Poor free kick. And that is also half time.

1815 hrs IST: Frantic activity in the last five or so minutes. Nearing half time here. Barely been any stoppage of substance though. Expect a minute added on.

1811 hrs IST: Real Madrid once again pile on the pressure. Ronaldo moves down the left side. Barcelona defence is stretched and made to focus on both wings with Carvajal providing support on the right. Nothing concrete from the attack but a minute later, Marcelo whips in a cross and Benzema heads it downward while enduring a challenge from a Barcelona shirt. It hits the outside of the post and goes for a goal kick.

1809 hrs IST: Keepers continue to shine here. Messi goes past two defenders who were marking him. Finds the space for a cross at the near post for Paulinho who is first to it and attacks the ball. Heads to the near post and Navas dives to his right to parry it away

1802 hrs IST: At the other end, Ter Stegen is equally sublime. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a yard of space to take a shot from his left foot but the Barcelona keeper goes down low to save and see the ball go wide of the goal. Corner for the home side but nothing results from it

1801 hrs IST: SAVED! Messi sees Paulinho make an off-the-ball run, plays into his path and the right footed shot is tipped over by Navas. Fingertips!

1752 hrs IST: First booking of the game is for Vermaelen who is booked for a foul on Modric.

1751 hrs IST: Chance for Barcelona. Paulinho is through and has the space to test Navas but doesn’t fall too kindly in the end. Finally Barcelona making some headway after enduring pressure for first 20 minutes

1741 hrs IST: MISS! Absolute air shot from Ronaldo there. Cut back from the left by Kroos, comes into Ronaldo’s path and he completely misses the ball. Falls to Carvajal who tries to take a first time shot but is blocked by Iniesta. The veteran midfielder goes off for attention – looks to be a painful one.

1735 hrs IST: GOAL! Or not. Ronaldo is….offside! Flick on header from a corner comes into Ronaldo’s path who heads it into the roof of the goal. But the linesman has the flag up for offside and rightly so.

1730 hrs IST: After Sergio Ramos shows off the Club World Cup to the Real Madrid faithful, we’re up and running in the first half. Some support from ‘Puyi’ for Barcelona

1725 hrs IST: And we’re ready to begin. Anthems ring out at the Bernabeu. Paulinho and Casemiro share a laugh inside the tunnel. Real Madrid captain Ramos goes up to greet Spanish national teammates

1700 hrs IST: Up until last night, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were the two teams to have been unbeaten in the league. That list reduced to just Barcelona after Espanyol beat Atleti 1-0. Real could be doing their cross town rivals a big favour in keeping the la Liga alive with a win. They’re six points adrift. Valencia, in third, also close on heels.

1640 hrs IST: The stage is set for the Clasico. Bright and sunny inside the Bernabeu. Fans trickling but coming in numbers for the BIG ONE!

1620 hrs IST: TEAM NEWS: Zidane with a cagey midfield choice comprising of Kroos, Modric, Casemiro and Kovacic. All with the aim of cramping the midfield and allow little space for Messi, Suarez and Iniesta to venture forward. Bale, yet to play since September, is on the bench. So is Isco who is expected to play a role at some point. Vermaelen starts for Barcelona in a surprising move. Barcelona, clearly, hurt by the injuries and the depth could be a problem if the game gets stretched.

Real Madrid XI: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Kroos, Ronaldo, Benzema

Real Madrid Bench: Bench: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Isco

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Vermaelen, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta, Paulinho; Messi and Suarez

Barcelona Bench: Cillessen, Semedo, Denis Suarez, Mascherano, Digne, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal

1615 hrs IST: For the first time ever, a Clasico is being played in the 12PM kickoff – only for the fans in Asia. Gets rather tricky to be playing at noon in December. It is 9 degrees celsius – far cry from the warm and fuzzy temperatures of Spain in the evenings. Usually this fixture earns the primetime slot but things have changed this time. What one can expect is that thousands will still turn up in numbers for the contest.

1600 hrs IST: Hello and Good Evening for this live coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona – more popularly named as El Clasico. For the unitiated, it means ‘The Classic’ and we’ve seen numerous classics between the two over the years. For Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid, a win is all that matters at this juncture. They desperately need a win to cut Barcelona’s lead – who have so far looked flawless. Quite like seasons in the past, whenever Barcelona have been pushed, piece of individual brilliance gets them out of a tricky position. It makes things interesting that Barcelona’s only defeat this season has come to Real Madrid – in the two-legged Super Copa. But this is a different position and Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has had time to get his formation and footing right.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd