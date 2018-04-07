Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: When and where to watch Madrid derby, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo . (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo . (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face each other in what is expected to be a thrilling clash as the race for the second spot in La Liga hots up. Real Madrid will be high on confidence as they come on the back of their 3-0 away win at Juventus. Should Zinedine Zidane’s side win, the reigning champions could move within a point of Atletico, who sit at the second position. Meanwhile, Atletico went down in two of their last four league games, but managed to come out with a win against Sporting to reach the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. Here is all you need to know ahead of the Madrid derby:

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga?

The kickoff for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga is at 7:45 PM IST.

Where will Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

Which channel will air the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga will be broadcast on Ten Sports 1, Ten Sports 1 HD.

How do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.com. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

