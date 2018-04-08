Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live score Live streaming: Real, Atletico look the break the deadlock

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live score Live streaming: Real Madrid look to boost their chances of a top-four finish. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live score Live streaming: Real Madrid look to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

A European clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is impossible this season with both sides being active in two different tiers of the continent’s competition. In the Spanish league, though, Sunday’s Madrid derby will have implications for all teams in the top four. A win for Real would boost their chances of securing a top-four finish or even securing the second place of the league. It would also mean more breathing space for Barcelona, whose lead at the top of the table would be 12 points with seven games to play. Since Atletico’s resurgence Real have dominated the head-to-head figures in Champions League clashes between these two sides but it is Diego Simeone’s team who have the better share of victories in the league.

When and where to watch the match?

