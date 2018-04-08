Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live score Live streaming: Real, Atletico look the break the deadlock

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live score Live streaming: Real Madrid look to boost their chances of a top-four finish.
A European clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is impossible this season with both sides being active in two different tiers of the continent’s competition. In the Spanish league, though, Sunday’s Madrid derby will have implications for all teams in the top four. A win for Real would boost their chances of securing a top-four finish or even securing the second place of the league. It would also mean more breathing space for Barcelona, whose lead at the top of the table would be 12 points with seven games to play. Since Atletico’s resurgence Real have dominated the head-to-head figures in Champions League clashes between these two sides but it is Diego Simeone’s team who have the better share of victories in the league.
When and where to watch the match?
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. It can streamed live online on Sony Liv. For Live commentary, Live updates and live score, you can follow this blog.
Madrid derby ended in a goalless draw on Saturday. (Source: AP)
The Madrid derby was a lopsided affair for a long time. While both the clubs are based in the same city, the histories of Real and Atletico couldn't be farther apart. Where Real are one of the behemoths of world football, Atletico are a new brand, the renegades who broke the duopoly that their cross-town rivals shared with Barcelona over La Liga in 2014. Real are one of the three teams alongwith Barca and Athletic Bilbao to have never got relegated in more than a century of La Liga while Atletico have had their fair share of experience in the lower tiers - their last promotion to La Liga was in 2001 after two years in the Segunda division. Under Simeone though, Atletico have enjoyed a spectacular rise in stature in the current decade and despite that, the Argentine never fails to remind the press of the gulf between his side and the two Spanish giants.
KICK OFF!
Real Madrid kick off the match at the Bernabeu attacking from right to left for the first half. Both sides are in their regular colours.
TEAMS
Atletico break with Griezmann setting Saul free. Saul doesn't have the kind breakneck speed to leave the Real defence behind though and he could have passed it to Costa instead of what he ended up doing - taking a shot from 30 yards out. Costa is subbed off after that for Gabi while Modric and Isco come on Asensio and Kovacic.
After all that frenzy, a dull spell. Real are passing the ball around leisurely, Atletico springing up only when they come a bit too close to the box. Bale is fouled by the left hand touchline and he rubs his knees a bit. No real problems though, although every time Bale clutches his knee, one does pray it doesn't mean a six-week spell on the hospital bed.
Zidane has managed Ronaldo's game time in La Liga and there is no doubt that he has one eye on Juve's visit to the Bernabeu next week in the Champions League.
Koke lasers in a shot from a cross that isn't cleared away and Navas makes an absolute beauty of a save. Suddenly Atletico breathing fire. What a match this is!
What a response! Atletico get on Real's throats as soon as play restarts. Partey plays in Griezmann wh passes it to Vitolo. Vitolo's touch takes the ball away from Navas and Griezmann passes it into the empty net. Game On!
It just had to be him. Gareth Bale with cross from the left and Ronaldo is at the far post, he stretches and meets the ball with his feet. It is the perfect connection and it goes past Oblak, Real ahead.
Meanwhile, in a land far far away from Eden, Altetico set the ball rolling for the second half.
Tensions have been simmering under the surface throughout this first half and, if the managers decide to keep the atmosphere the way it is in the dressing room, one can expect a few flare-ups in the second half. Here is a taste of the atmosphere:
Pulsating is the one word that describes this half best. Real have had more possession and more chances but it looks like this is what Atletico had planned. The away side have had their own fair share of chances and looked fairly solid in defence. Having said that, though, Real have had some very good chances and Simeone will be asking his defence to plug those gaps that they exploited in the first half.
Real are raining in the attacks now, Ronaldos shot rebounds and Bale lays it off for Marcelo on the right, the Braziliant cuts in and tries to curl it in and it hits the bar and back into play! Carvajal volleys the rebound and Oblak makes a brilliant save diving to his right. In the ensuing corner, Ramos clotheslines Lucas. Referee doesn't book him but Ramos is living on the edge here. As stated before, everything is normal.
Bale, playing down the right now, puts in a cross looking for Ronaldo in the middle, the Portuguese rises above the Atletico defenders but the ball has too much on it, it falls to Vazquez at the far post and he goes down, Real appeal for a penalty, nothing doing, says the referee.
Atletico passing the ball around on the right hand side before Saul passes it to Diego Costa at the edge of the box, Costa is unable to control it and the clearance takes a deflection off him and goes for a Real thrown in. He doesn't think so of course.
Big chance there for Diego Costa. Costa picks up the ball from the inside right channel and he is onside, almost one on one with Navas but the Chilean manages to make the save. Costa has been simmering over the last few minutes, picking fights with Marcelo and getting in the referee's face whenever there is a decision against him. Everything is normal then.
The free kick is floated in, the ball falls to Varane at the near post and he is unable to get a proper crack at it, Oblak saves and Ronaldo takes the rebound and crosses it into the middle. Casemiro is there but he is unable to outmuscle Godin
Very strange game so far, not too cagy or open really. Real remain the side doing with a lion's share of attacks but Atletico are looking dangerous whenever they do manage to counter. Ronaldo is fouled by Juanfran in line with the D near the left touchline.
Atletico counter, Costa somehow slips and stumbles his way into the box, loses his balance and falls down, the ball runs loose for a second in the box and Navas comes out to take it before Costa regains his bearings.
Cristiano Ronaldo unleashes a lazer of a shot that is rising and falling and doing all sorts of bad things on its 25 yard journey to goal, Oblak just about manages to tip it over. Asensio gets the ball on the left with some space in the box after the resultant corner is cleared and he looks to chip it over Oblak, the ball goes behind.
Well not too much happening except that Atletico got their first corner of the game when Marcelo intercepted a cross and blasted it out of play.
Vazquez with a cross from the right trying to find Ronaldo, Godin heads it out for a corner. Kroos takes, Ramos and Bale rise but the ball goes behind, Ronaldo is there at the far post and his shot is straight at Oblak.
Corner for Real that Kroos takes short, a one-two with Marcelo and he sends the ball in trying to find Ronaldo, Atletico block the cross but Marcelo tries a shot from the rebound, blocked again.
Possession is bouncing back and forth between the two sides. Real win a free kick that is a good 30 yards away from goal left of centre. Ronaldo decides it's too far off and leaves it for Kroos, joining the crowd at the edge of the box looking to get that perfect header in. He, or the others are not required though, Kroos puts it well behind everyone
Real Madrid kick off the match at the Bernabeu attacking from right to left for the first half. Both sides are in their regular colours.
Both sides have come with their big guns with Gareth Bale being a noteworthy presence, Karim Benzema and Isco are on the bench for this one but we can expect them to play a role later on.
No surprises from Atletico, Griezmann and Costa start as always. One could say, though, that the dropping of Benzema and Isco and the presence of Bale in the line-up indicates that Real are still have the Juve clash coming next week on their minds.
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Kovacic; Vazquez, Asensio, Bale; Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, Theo, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Isco, Benzema
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Lucas; Thomas, Koke, Saul, Vitolo; Griezmann, Costa
Subs: Werner, Vrsaljko, Torres, Gameiro, Correa, Montoro, Gabi
Or El Derbi madrileño, for those interested in languages. The Madrid derby has been a staple of the Champions League knockout stages over the last few years. In Europe, despite Atletico Madrid's upturn in fortunes over the past few years, this match has been a lopsided affair. Since 2013/14 season, when Atletico won La Liga and reached the final of the Champions League where they faced Real, Los Blancos have won five of the six matches played so far. In the league, though, the story has been quite different. The two sides have played nine matches since Atletico's title-winning season and Real have managed to win just one of them; Atletico have won four.
This season, there will be no Madrid derby in Europe. However, Real are on the lookout for a third Champions League title while Atletico are looking for success in the Europa League. But this match is not devoid of any importance. Real are third in the league trailing second-placed Atletico by four points and, more importantly, leading fourth-placed Valencia by just one. A win for Zinedine Zidane's side would boost their chances of finishing in the top four or even manage a second-placed finish. It would also mean good news for Barcelona as the gap between the league leaders and second-placed Atletico would remain 12 points with seven games left to play.