Real Madrid add Marcelo to list of injured players

Real Madrid has gotten off to a slow start after two draws and a loss in three home matches. With only two wins from five matches, it is seven points behind leader Barcelona.

By: AP | Madrid | Updated: September 22, 2017 8:30 pm
Real Madrid, marcelo, marcelo injured, Real Betis, karim benzema Marcelo injured his leg during the second half of Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Real Betis. (Source: AP)
Real Madrid says defender Marcelo has joined its growing list of injured players after tearing a muscle in his left leg.

Marcelo injured his leg during the second half of Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to Real Betis. The club did not specify how long he would be sidelined.

Madrid was already without Marcelo’s backup, Theo Hernandez, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. Striker Karim Benzema, midfielders Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic, and defender Jesus Vallejo are also out with injuries.

On Saturday, Madrid visits Alaves, which has lost all five of its matches this season.

