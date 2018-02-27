Real Betis boost European hopes with 2-0 win at Levante

Real Betis’ Sergio Leon celebrates scoring their third goal. (REUTERS) Real Betis’ Sergio Leon celebrates scoring their third goal. (REUTERS)

Real Betis boosted its European qualification hopes in defeating struggling Levante 2-0 to move to seventh in the Spanish league on Monday. Betis jumped three places from 10th and is just three points behind city rival Sevilla, beaten at home by Atletico Madrid 5-2 on Sunday. Sergio Leon sealed Betis’ 11th win, already more in 25 games than the side managed all last season.

Levante, which remains just a point above the relegation zone, started well and Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan did well to deny Armando Sadiku and Jose Luis Morales from the follow up. Teammate Roger Marti came agonizingly close to making the breakthrough before the half-hour mark. But Betis improved and went ahead 10 minutes after the break when Chema Rodriguez headed the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear.

Leon claimed the winner with just over 20 minutes remaining. The home fans, resigned to their 11th defeat, started leaving around 10 minutes later.

