Luis Suarez visits Barcelona airport to receive Philippe Coutinho, watch video

In January 2013, Liverpool completed the signing of a 20-year Philippe Coutinho from Inter Milan at £8.5 million. The Brazilian midfielder, who had a brilliant loan spell on loan at Verona just a year ago, was manager Brendan Rodgers second signing of the season after Daniel Sturridge from Chelsea. In the next few overs, Coutinho proved himself to be a great buy as he went on to score 41 goals for the club in 152 Premier League appearances.

With his form and stature growing over the years, he became a prime target for some of the best footballing clubs in the world during the transfer season. With Barcelona’s star forward Neymar going to PSG in the summer transfer window last year for a world record £198 million, Coutinho came in the club’s radar and almost made a move to the Spanish club in summers. In the first half of the season for Liverpool, the Brazilian carried on with his form and scored 7 goals in 14 Premier League fixtures.

But with Liverpool still struggling in the Premier League table, rumours started escalating that the 25-year old will complete his move to Barca in the winter transfer. On Saturday night, both the clubs announced that they have come to an agreement on Coutinho’s transfer. The deal, which was signed for £142 million, made him the second most expensive footballer in the world, only after Neymar.

After the deal was signed, Football Club Barcelona (FCB) officials sent a luxury car along with Coutinho’s former Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez to receive him from El Prat Airport in Barcelona. Watch video below:

Luis Suárez at Barcelona airport waiting for the arrival of Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Directo Gol) pic.twitter.com/cBfsBd4UoV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 6, 2018

Suarez, who has established himself as one of the lethal strikers in La Liga for Barcelona over the past three years, earlier played for Liverpool, along with Coutinho, before he was signed by Barca in 2014. With the Brazilian finalising his move to the La Liga club, the two South Americans will be reunited once again.

Barcelona are currently the table-toppers in La Liga, leading 6 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

