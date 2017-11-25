Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona contract with 700 million Euro buy-out clause

Lionel Messi will have spent 17 years in the first team of Barcelona by the end of the new contract. Lionel Messi will have spent 17 years in the first team of Barcelona by the end of the new contract.

Lionel Messi signed a new contract with Barcelona that sets his buyout clause at 700 million Euros. According to a statement from the club. The new contract would keep him at the club through the 2020/21 season. Messi and the club had reportedly agreed upon a new deal right after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s wedding but it was made official on Saturday.

Messi has thus far spent 14 seasons in the first team of the club. This means that by the time the new contract comes to an end, he would have spent 17 years as part of the Barcelona first team. Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu had confirmed earlier that the new deal will be consisting of three contracts – one with Messi’s foundation, another regarding image rights and then the employment contract.

Widely rated as the greatest player of all time, Messi holds records for the most goals in La Liga, for Barcelona and Argentina. The Argentine had recently won his fourth Golden Shoe and has thus won the award as many times as arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Although Barcelona won the Copa del Rey, they failed to capture the La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter finals, both of which were won by arch rivals Real Madrid. Messi, though scored 37 goals in La Liga last season and most recently led Argentina to World Cup qualification by scoring a hat-trick against Ecuador in their final qualifier.

