Gareth Bale happy to hear cheers instead of whistles in Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale scored a brace on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Gareth Bale scored a brace on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale’s double strike helped Real Madrid destroy Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 on Sunday and the celebrations were met by loud cheers from the home fans at Santiago Bernabeu. Bale appreciated the change from jeers to cheers and said that it would have been nice to stay back on the team to score a hat-trick.

In an interview to ESPN, Bale said, “Yeah, instead of whistles, which is always good. It would have been nice to have stayed on to get the hat trick, but the most important thing is always to get the victory and to try and get some confidence back in the team.”

Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho scored two goals each along with Luka Modric’s long distance strike to help lift the spirits of Los Blancos after a run of three defeats at home. “I think I can be important but at the end of the day you have to prove it,” the 28-year old said. “I feel like I have been doing that of late. And I have been working hard to stay fit. I have to keep playing the best I can. I’m almost there I think. It’s been a while since my ankle operation and I felt 100 percent.”

“It’s only been very recently that I have been without pain in my ankle, so I am getting there game by game. I keep working game by game and hopefully I’ll be there very soon.”

Bale added, “Any sports person would tell you it’s not very nice and frustrating to watch your team play and not be able to help them. But injuries happen in sport, and all you can do is get back as soon as you can. We have to win every game we play. However many points we are behind in the league. We need to secure Champions League football which is important first, and then we need to grow in confidence.”

“We’ll just keep working hard to win games and do as best we can. Hopefully the confidence will now grow and grow, as winning games breeds confidence.”

