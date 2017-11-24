El Clasico scheduled at prime time to suit Indian audiences; live screening in Delhi

El Clasico is set to take place on December 23 at 5.30 pm. El Clasico is set to take place on December 23 at 5.30 pm.

El Clasico, one of the most anticipated football matches between arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, has been scheduled to take place on December 23 at 5.30 pm IST to suit the Indian audiences.

Recognising India’s potential as a growing footballing nation, especially after the success of the previous El Clasico screening in New Delhi, LaLiga has planned another special screening of the match at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla which will see on-ground activities to engage football fans.

There will be an unparalleled viewing experience with the live telecast of Football Extraaa, shot directly from the venue of the live screening at the stadium amidst fans. Other than showcasing pre, mid and post-match analyses along with expert insights from football guest panelist, a live contest in studio will be run where viewers will be able to ask questions to the guests on Twitter and win merchandise.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Javier Tebas, President, LaLiga, said, “A match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona always generates a tremendous amount of interest around the world. We want the many LaLiga fans in India to enjoy the match as if they were in the stadium. We are going to prepare an event so that more than 15,000 fans from India can be with us, enjoy the match, and experience LaLiga more closely It will be an event for fans of both teams, and LaLiga in general, to engage with the best football match in the world. We are sure that it will be an unforgettable experience. It’s a great way to be closer to the Indian fans”.

Mr. Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Sony Pictures Sports Network and LaLiga have come together once again to serve football fans both on-ground and on-air in India and across the Indian subcontinent. Our commitment to Go-Beyond is demonstrated not only broadcasting the El Clasico at primetime for fans in India but also giving them an on-ground experience of the live screening taking them closer to game in Spain. Last season we telecast over 300 live games which is the highest number of games telecast in any European football league in a single season in India. The first El Clasico of season 2016-17 was the most viewed international league football game in India that season. We want to continue to drive the growth in viewership and our collaborative efforts for the first El Clasico of the season will further amplify its presence in India. and expand our reach.”

The last time the two sides met was in August in the Spanish Super Cup when Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-0.

The live coverage of the match will begin at 4.30 pm on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2 channels.

