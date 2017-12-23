El Clasico: Karim Benzema’s biggest audition of the season

Zinedine Zidane has defended Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema on multiple occassions. (Source: Reuters) Zinedine Zidane has defended Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema on multiple occassions. (Source: Reuters)

Karim Benzema is right now in a delicate position, testing fans’ patience with every match he plays. Every appearance and performance of the Frenchman seems like an audition in itself and the crucial upcoming clash against rivals Barcelona on Saturday will be no different.

The Spanish Liga season’s first El Clasico is around the corner as leaders Barcelona travel to Madrid with a gap of 11 points over Los Blancos. If the defending champions have any chance of reclaiming their title run, it is now. And this would require Zidane’s trusted man – Benzema – to kick some balls (into the net).

In a total of 11 league appearances so far this season, the Frenchman has only been able to score two goals and provide three assists as supporters see themselves losing their patience with each passing game. The 30-year old has been under scrutiny since long and the debate was triggered by former England striker Gary Lineker who called Benzema overrated. Sadly, Benzema has not been able to justify otherwise.

Zidane has, on multiple occasions, launched staunch defence of his favourite yet struggling striker Benzema, saying that even if he does not score, he creates spaces for star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. After Lineker’s criticism, the Real Madrid manager had said, “People think a No.9 here needs to score 50, 60 goals. Karim will not score 60, but he will score 25, 30 and set up 30 or 40. So I get annoyed when people talk about my players, although we cannot avoid it.”

If Benzema, who joined Madrid in 2009, does not deliver against rivals Barca this time, the French manager might run out of words to defend him. However, chances are that instead of fearing Madrid’s biggest rivals and current La Liga leaders, Benzema will look at it as an opportunity to prove his worth, after all he has a good record against them in the past, scoring and assisting fifteen goals against the Blaugrana since joining Madrid eight years back.

Benzema, who is the seventh leading goalscorer for Madrid, has scored just five goals in all competitions this season. He is also not expected to make a return to International football anytime soon. A scandal involving an alleged attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape came to surface to ruin his chances of playing for France. But a good performance in the most awaited matches of this season will surely lift his spirits and that of his club’s ahead of Christmas.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd