El Clasico: Did referee get decisions wrong in Barcelona-Real Madrid draw?

Barcelona had already clinched the league when Real Madrid came into town with the latter having little to play for in the context of the title race. ‘Dead rubber’ is what many called it and in the grand scheme of things, that is exactly what it was at the Camp Nou Stadium but if you go by how the action transpired on the pitch, it was anything but a game without consequences. It was evident in the celebrations, in the goals, in the attendance of 97,939 and also in the controversial moments which had referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez under the radar many times during the game.

Among a flurry of controversial moments and decisions, things probably started off when Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto was sent off at the stroke of half time for clashing with Marcelo, which provoked fury among the home side’s players and supporters as just a few moments earlier Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale had gotten away with a studs-up challenge on Samuel Umtiti.

The contest had as much focus on the players as it did on the referee with Hernandez dishing out eight yellow cards, including booking Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

“(Lionel) Messi put him under a bit of pressure in the tunnel, I don’t know if there are cameras, maybe he caused him to referee in the second half in a different way,” Ramos told reporters. “He said everything to him. This is football and everything should stay on the pitch.”

CONTROVERSIAL MOMENTS

45th minute: Bale foul on Umtiti – Bale catches Umtiti’s calf and doesn’t get booked. Welshman should have at least been booked for a rash tackle in an attempt of getting the ball. Maybe not a red as many Barcelona players called for but certainly a booking.

First half stoppage time: Roberto sent off – Barcelona defender Roberto throws his arm at Marcelo and is given a red card. Marcelo did shove into Roberto but not enough for a foul and amid all the heightened tension in the last few moments, the Barcelona youngster looses his cool. RED CARD!

Messi’s just scored this monster. Assisted by a Suarez’ foul… pic.twitter.com/rqOJ7Mloii — The Editor (@FPLEditor) May 6, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

52nd minute: Suarez foul on Raphael Varane results in Barcelona taking the lead – Suarez and Varane fight for the ball and the Real Madrid defender looks to have half a yard pace to get the ball but Suarez trips Varane by taking his left leg from underneath him. Referee doesn’t blow the whistle and Suarez goes on to provide Messi with the assist for Barcelona’s goal which makes it 2-1. The Uruguayan after the game, “It was bit of a foul against Varane. He controls the ball and then I put his foot out of place. However, the decision comes down to the referee,” he said.

54th minute: Barcelona denied by an offside call – Suarez spreads the ball to his right where Ivan Rakitic is unmarked at the edge of the box. The Croatian is called for being offside after spreading the ball into the centre of the box for a goal. Keylor Navas parries the effort and Suarez scores on the rebound. A very, very close call which has Ramos the last man in Real Madrid’s line of defence. Extremely tough call but the official word stood that it was offside. Rakitic’s shoulder is offside or not?

76th minute: No penalty to Real Madrid after Marcelo fouled inside the area – Marcelo is fouled inside the Barcelona box by Jordi Alba but the referee waves play on. Pretty clear that there was contact on Marcelo’s right leg which results in the Brazilian going down. It only results in agitated Real Madrid players forming a group and protesting but to no avail.

VAR anybody?

