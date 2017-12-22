Cristiano Ronaldo back in training one day before El Clasico

- Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 33.75 crore
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo returned to full training on Friday for the first time in a week, images from the club’s official media channel showed, indicating he would start Saturday’s crunch game against Barcelona.
Ronaldo had been absent from training after hurting his calf against Gremio in the Club World Cup final last Saturday, in which he scored the only goal of Real’s 1-0 win over the Brazilian side and completed the full 90 minutes.
The five-times world player of the year is having his worst domestic campaign in nine seasons with Real, having scored only four league goals so far.
He goes into the ‘Clasico’, however, having scored five times in his last four games in all competitions.
Real are fourth in the Liga standings, 11 points adrift of leaders Barca, who have played one game more.
