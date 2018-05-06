Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Live Football Streaming: Barcelona announce Inestia

Live Football Score Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico: Inesta set to play his last El Clasico (Source: AP)

A match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is never without context. In this case too, it may seem like this is a dead rubber match when you see through the gloss and the shine of all the superstars facing each other. But dig a little deeper, and you will find that there are a few matters to be put to rest. First of all, there is the fact that Barcelona are yet to be beaten, in La Liga at least. This is also Andres Iniesta's final match against Real and this is also a chance for Los Blancos to avenge the 3-0 loss that they suffered earlier in the season.