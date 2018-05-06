Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Live Football Streaming: Barcelona announce Inestia

El Clasico Live Score Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: A dead rubber El Clasico seems a contradictory term but that is exactly what we have got here. Barcelona have already won the league title while Real Madrid’s place in the top four has already been sealed. A win or loss for either side would mean nothing in terms of league standings but it would mean a lot to the pride of both cities. Barcelona are looking to finish the season unbeaten and Real Madrid will be desperate to stop them from becoming La Liga’s Invincibles. Real were left smarting their wounds the last time these two sides met with Barcelona shredding them apart at the Santiago Bernabeu. That is another score that Los Blancos would be looking to settle.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, EL Clasico Live Score: Live Updates of Barcelona vs Real Madrid from Camp Nou
A match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is never without context. In this case too, it may seem like this is a dead rubber match when you see through the gloss and the shine of all the superstars facing each other. But dig a little deeper, and you will find that there are a few matters to be put to rest. First of all, there is the fact that Barcelona are yet to be beaten, in La Liga at least. This is also Andres Iniesta's final match against Real and this is also a chance for Los Blancos to avenge the 3-0 loss that they suffered earlier in the season.
Barcelona are unbeaten and Real Madrid would be hell-bent on beating them and stopping them from taking that one little bragging point.
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Pique, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Messi, Coutinho, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, UmtitiSubs: Semedo, Denis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Cillesen, Paulinho, Paco Alcacer, Thomas Vermaelen.
Real Madrid XI: Navas; Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Bale, Ronaldo,Marcelo, CasemiroSubs: Casilla, Vallejo, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Kovacic, Ceballos