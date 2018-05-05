Barcelona vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch El Clasico, live streaming, TV channel, time in IST

Last El Clasico of the season is set to take place on Sunday. Last El Clasico of the season is set to take place on Sunday.

Real Madrid will be aiming to become the first team to beat Barcelona in La Liga this season as they face their rivals in El Clasico on Sunday. Even though there will be little impact of the ‘clasico’ with Barcelona already crowned champions and Real Madrid booking their spot in the Champions League next season, it is still being regarded as ‘the clasico of honour’. It will certainly be the last ‘clasico’ for Andres Iniesta and possibly Gareth Bale, who is expected to consider his future at Real in the summer. With the massive rivalry between the two clubs, Zinedine Zidane ruled out the guard of honour for Barcelona.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ in the La Liga?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ will be played on Sunday night, May 5, 2018.

What time is the kickoff between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the La Liga?

The kickoff for Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ in the La Liga is at 12.15 AM IST.

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ will be played at Camp Nou.

Which channel will air the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ in the La Liga will be broadcast on Ten Sports 1, Ten Sports 1 HD.

How do I live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ online?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid ‘El Clasico’ will be streamed live on SonyLiv.com. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

